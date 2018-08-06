Woman, 54, dies from possible drowning at Lance Park in Twin Lakes

When a 54-year-old reportedly lost consciousness while swimming at Lance Park Beach on Sunday, witnesses to the incident pulled her ashore and attempted CPR, but she later died at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington.

The possibly drowning, according to a Twin Lakes Police Department release, happened at around 12:33 p.m. when village police officers and members of the Twin Lakes Rescue squad responded to Lance Park.

Officers who responded to the scene found multiple people performing CPR on the woman.

“According to witnesses at the scene the female was swimming in the lake, when it appeared that she suddenly lost consciousness,” the release states. “She was immediately pulled from the water by witnesses and taken to shore where CPR was performed and emergency personnel were summoned.”

Twin Lakes Rescue Squad arrived within minutes to transport the woman to Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington, where she was pronounced dead.

Along with officials from Twin Lakes, paramedics from Salem Lakes also provided assistance at the scene.

The victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notification.