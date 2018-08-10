Gas main break in Twin Lakes

A gas main break in the Village of Twin Lakes has shut down portions of the downtown area Friday.

The gas main break happened as crews were working on a project, according to an officer on scene, who indicated rescue crews have evacuated some buildings in the area as a precaution.

The closure, meanwhile, affects Main Street between Burden Avenue and Highway 0, and Lance Drive.

Officials from WE Energies are on scene.

The Report will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.