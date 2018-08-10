In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

The Village of Twin Lakes saw a double dose of tragedy Sunday, when a local boy died on Lake Elizabeth, where witnesses attempted to revive the child.

Twin Lakes Police Capt. Dennis Linn said it was traumatic and tragic experience for the family.

The other involved a Racine woman.

In other news, Aug. 14 is the partisan primary, which consists of several state and federal contests. There is also a race for the race to receive the Democratic nomination for Kenosha County Sheriff.

The Report will also have news on the following items:

FIRE COMMISSION: The Village of Salem Lakes welcomed new members to its fire commission during a swearing-in ceremony.

SHARING CENTER: The area nonprofit organization is gearing up for the back-to-school season and accepting donations.

In sports, several local boys took the field at Miller Park, where they competed in a 14U state championship.

