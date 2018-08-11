Burlington police sergeant, Kenosha County resident, under investigation for misconduct

By Jason Arndt

Editor

A City of Burlington police sergeant who resides in Kenosha County is under investigation for misconduct, according to Police Chief Mark Anderson, who said the officer has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 1.

Matthew Baumhardt, of Salem Lakes, faces allegations of sexual harassment, neglect of duty, unbecoming conduct and non-conformance to Law related to a July 29 incident.

“The City of Burlington takes all allegations seriously and will thoroughly investigate this matter,” Anderson wrote in a news release Friday.

Anderson said his department is conducting an internal investigation.

Baumhardt, jail records show, was taken into custody by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 2 on potential felony misconduct charges.

On Friday night, the Report sent inquiries to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office on whether the agency plans to file formal charges.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is handling a related criminal investigation,” Anderson states.

Baumhardt, hired by the city in 2011, was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2015.

The Report will have more in next week’s print edition.