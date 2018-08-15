New fire commission sworn in at Salem Lakes

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

The newly appointed Salem Lakes Fire Commission was sworn in by village clerk Cindi Dulaney at its first meeting on July 30.

The five were appointed at the July 9 regular board meeting with each serving a staggered term.

Allen Dunski has the one-year term, Jerry Ring the two-year term and Shirley Boening the three year term. Mike Blodgett has the four year term and Joe Wade the five-year term.

The commission has decided to hold meetings when necessary on the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the village hall, instead of the fire/highway building located on Highway C.

Fire Chief Mike Slover suggested that would be a good idea, since the village hall is already set up for meetings.

The commission will also review the policies and procedures approved by the former board and formally adopt them.

Village attorney Rich Scholze suggested they do so, since the village had obtained an opinion from the Michael Best law firm that stated the previous commission was not done properly.

Since the formation of the former commission was in question, Scholze reasoned, any decisions made by it could be also called into question.

The Report is waiting on an opinion from the Wisconsin office of open records, since the village has not released that letter.

The commission also decided to approve Slover’s recommendations for four new lieutenants.

“The previous commission reviewed applications and did interviews,” Slover said, “and Shirley (Boening) was there.”

Boening is the lone holdover from the previous commission.

Slover asked if the new commission wanted to go through the process again or if they would be willing to take the recommendations.

Blodgett said he was open to accepting the recommendations.

Dunski, noting Slover’s knowledge of each applicant, said he trusts the chief’s decision.

“You deal with these people on a regular basis and you would know. I trust your judgment,” Dunski.

The other commission members agreed.

A pinning ceremony for the new lieutenants will be scheduled.

The Salem Lakes village board appointed officers at the July 16 special board meeting.

Blodgett was appointed commission chair, Boening as co-chair and Ring as secretary.

The board appointment of commission officers has been questioned by former police and fire commission members and other residents.

At the July 16 meeting, village trustee Bill Hopkins explained that; while the commission commonly appoints its own leadership, state law does not forbid the village board from doing so.