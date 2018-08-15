Sharing Center gears up for back-to-school

Organization open to accept donations

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

The end of the lazy, hazy days of summer is upon us and thoughts turn to the beginning of fall and back to school days.

The Sharing Center of Trevor is getting ready to receive school supply donations to help get kids off to a great start to a new school year.

Center Executive Director Sharon Pomaville believes strongly in this program, stating it is one of organization’s top priorities.

“A strong start to a new school year is on the top of our list for Center families. We strive to provide the basics and also big ticket items that wear out fast: sturdy backpacks, new gym shoes, ear buds, and the infamous TI scientific calculator,” she said.

“We appreciate all donations, and they all get used. Each year we help provide 350-400 western Kenosha County students and their parents a worry-free start to the new school year.”

The most wanted list includes a $15 gift card from Payless Shoes, new gym shoes up to adult size 13, full-sized backpacks, ear buds, markers, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks and loose-leaf paper.

In addition, the Center accepts other supplies, including facial tissues, baby wipes, sanitizing wipes, zippered plastic bags and hand sanitizer.

The Center serves all school children in schools west of Interstate 94.

Businesses can help

Businesses can also contribute to the cause in three different ways.

First, businesses can donate to The Sharing Center on behalf of the establishment, and is tax deductible since the Trevor organization is a nonprofit.

Second, place a cash collection box for donations used to purchase school supplies. There are small and large cylinder boxes available that clearly display the Sharing Center logo and back to school information.

The Center also has large boxes to collect school supplies that can be dropped off and picked up.

For additional information, or to request a donation box, businesses can call The Sharing Center at 262-298-5535 or email to JLord@theSharingCenter.net.

All contributing businesses will be highlighted on the Sharing Center website at www.thesharingcenter.net, newsletter and Facebook page.

In 2017, The Sharing Center helped 384 area children start the school year with needed supplies.

The Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road or Highway C, accepts cash and supply donations during open office hours. Open office hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon.