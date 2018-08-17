In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

On the state stage, an area resident collected a large haul, earning $47,500 for a steer he showed at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.

Reid Runkel, who won grand champion, and his mother, Gail, explained the work he put into the steer he calls “Scooby.”

In another news, the Report will have a story on a City of Burlington officer under investigation.

The Report will also have news on the following items:

GAS LEAK: Twin Lakes fire officials explained the circumstances surrounding a gas leak in the village on Aug. 10.

NEW LODGE: Fox River Park plans to offer an overnight lodge to civic group and other specific organizations.

The Report hit subscribers mailboxes on Thursday and Friday, in addition to area newsstands.

Click here to subscribe to home delivery of the Twin Lakes Report.

In sports, Friday Night Lights return on Friday, when Westosha Central heads to Racine Case and the Panthers visit Kenosha Bradford.

Find out how each team shakes out.