FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Building on success

Falcons open season at Racine Case

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Coming off its best season since 2010, the Westosha Central High School football team looks to build upon last season’s winning season entering the 2018 campaign, according to coach Tyson Mengel.

The Falcons open their season Aug. 17 at nonconference opponent Racine Case.

“Our goal for this year is to build on the success we had last season,” said Mengel, whose team finished 5-4 overall and fifth in the Southern Lakes Conference (3-4). “Having a taste of a winning season, our guys are fired up to get out and compete within the SLC.”

Offering the spark of leadership will be seniors Samy Greco, Adam Simmons and Cam Kreuger.

Greco, a three-year starter, contributed in the backfield and as receiver during his junior season.

Last year, Greco had 47 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 24 catches for 282 and two touchdowns.

“He has such a presence on the field and in the huddle. His drive and determination to win is contagious,” Mengel said about Greco.

For Kreuger, he finished with 34 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns to earn conference honorable mention.

“Cam is a workhorse. His style of leadership on this team is through his example. He does things the right way on and off the field,” he said.

Meanwhile, after this story went to press, according to sports editor Mike Ramczyk, Simmons suffered an injury.

Simmons, who was in line to start, will be out for the season due to a broken thumb. He is expected to be healthy for basketball season.

Mengel, however, will be without departing senior Jaden Jackson, who completed 146 passes for 1,735 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Replacing Jackson will be senior Zach Burzawa, according to Mengel.

Along with Krueger and Greco, Burzawa will have senior Jared Gehrke and junior Myles Kazumura as targets.

Gehrke earned conference honorable mention as a junior.

Last year, as a sophomore, Kazumura had seven catches for 111 yards including a touchdown, which came in the Sept. 1 conference opener against Elkhorn.

His touchdown, which gave the Falcons the 21-17 victory, was their third win to start the season.

The team’s returning receivers will look to offset the loss of departing senior Nic Frederick, who caught 50 passes for 653 yards with 11 touchdowns.

The Falcons, who will be without team leaders Reid McNeill, Jacob Ellerbrock, Nick Bakutis and Sam LeFebve, still have key players returning to the offensive line.

Returning to the team will be junior Charlie Feeney, James Yeugolwitz and John Adams.

Feeney was named second team all-conference as a sophomore.

Fleet-footed defense

On defense, Mengel will rely on a stout and speedy team, which includes returning letter-winner Kyle Lois.

Lois, a senior, will play safety and cornerback.

While Greco produced on offense, he also was an equal force at linebacker.

“Samy Greco will have another big season for us at linebacker,” said Mengel, noting Gehrke will also be a dual performer.

“Jared Gehrke is having a great camp at (defensive) end.”

At cornerback, where the Falcons had departing seniors Tyler Huffhines and Nick Frederick, Mengel will look to newcomers Gavin Carlson and Danny Guilliford.

Sean Gulliksen, another senior letter-winner, will bolster the defense as linebacker.

“Defensively, we will have a stout team on the field,” Mengel said. “We have great team speed on that side of the ball and guys with a nose for the football.”

Stellar start

The Falcons opened the season 4-0, and according to Mengel, the stellar start showed them the recipe to success.

“They know what it takes to win and the work needed to taste that success,” he said, noting off field success is equally as important. “The main focus this year is to not have any players academically ineligible for games.”

“We are building young men. These young men need to take care of their business in the classroom first and foremost.”