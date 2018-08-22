In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

The Kenosha County Fair came and went, but some 4-H members took home awards, including Zach Bacle and Carrie Weis.

While Bacle, of Wheatland Willing Workers, raised a grand champion steer Weis garnered supreme grand champion in the dairy project along with a grand champion pig.

Inside this week’s Report, there will be the following news items:

#LEAHSTRONG: A Trevor girl faces a long recovery after she was struck by a vehicle in Illinois and communities have stepped up to offer a helping hand to family. While she recovers, the mother has extended gratitude to those who have pitched in.

CORNFEST: The Village of Twin Lakes saw hundreds of people arrive to Lance Park, where the first annual TL Cornfest was held on Aug. 17.

BUILDING WOES: In the Village of Salem Lakes, meanwhile, the board gave an apartment owner one month notice on a property.

PERFECT FIT: Two mothers and their daughters continue to pay it forward, offering a free dress giveaway leading up to homecoming. The four plan to hold the event in early September.

Meanwhile, in sports, the Report will take a look at how both football teams did in their season-openers and also have a season outlook on the Wilmot boys soccer team.