GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Panthers hope the Price is right

Wilmot opens new era

By Daniel Schoettler

Sports Correspondent

After several years in the club volleyball circuit, first year coach Josh Price is looking to a new challenge, which will be as coach of the Wilmot Union High School girls volleyball team.

His club experience includes time with Wisconsin Juniors.

Price, who replaces Kevin Raap, takes over a Panthers squad that lost seven players to graduation and finished in the lower half of the Southern Lakes Conference final standings.

Among the seniors gone to graduation are second team all-SLC Becca Bell, who plays for Olivet Nazarene in Illinois, along with honorable mention performers Sam Serak and Sara Bedessem, both of whom play at Cardinal Stritch University.

While he inherits a squad consisting of two seniors, Samantha Christiansen and Carson Doty, the Panthers have several juniors.

The two returning players with the most experience are 6-foot-2 junior Karina Leber, a verbal commitment to Division 1 Colorado State University, and sophomore libero Kaelyn Bedessem.

Leber, according to Price, will take on a larger role this season as one of the leaders.

“She is a very dynamic athlete, and super hard worker,” Price said of Leber. “She loves to be in the gym and work hard, and get after it.”

Bedessem, as a freshman, played most of her sets as a libero last season, but could serve other positions entering this season.

“After losing the number of seniors we had, she may do a number of different things,” Price said. “She definitely has the skill set to allow her to do some different things, and we’ve had her already playing back row and doing some setting as well.”

The team, meanwhile, will have juniors Alison Buchta, Brookelyn Corona, Skylar Critzer, Sara Regalado-Vega, Sarah Weber and Kayleigh West.

Sophomore Sophia Parisi and freshman Allyson Biel round out the roster.

For Price, his team will prepare for the SLC slate by playing in tournaments with Milwaukee area schools and other invitational meets to open the season.

“Kind of a lot of opportunities to get them a lot of reps,” Price said. “Not only will help us, but it will prepare us for the tough conference season.”

Price sees the SLC as a challenge, considering it consists of WIAA Division 1 state champion Burlington, and Westosha Central. He also sees Union Grove as a tough team.

“We have to be on our A-game to compete with those top three schools,” Price said. “Coming into the program and losing all that senior leadership will definitely be something we will have to replace, but we have a bunch of kids that are willing to work hard, get after it and compete.”