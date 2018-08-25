A family affair

Warrens pass 4-H tradition to children

By Jason Arndt

Editor

When Jon and Heather Warren were growing up, they acquired valuable traits from their experiences at the Kenosha County Fair, where their children show animals today.

“I showed cattle when I was younger and their age and I loved it,” said Jon. “They get to learn about work ethic, they will know about responsibilities with feeding them every morning and every night and take care of them.”

For Heather, who exhibited other projects, the Wheatland couple wanted to pass these values onto their three children.

“I was in 4-H as a kid, I never was in the animal projects, but I had all of the cooking, sewing and arts and crafts,” Heather said. “I just thought we would introduce 4-H to our kids.”

Their children – Chase, 17; Jalyn, 15; and Caden, 13 – are members of the Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H club.

At the 2018 Kenosha County Fair, the three children showed a collective nine animals, including one steer each.

Additionally, Chase and Jalyn each showcased a Heifer and pig.

While they exhibited animals in three categories, Jalyn and Chase both agreed steers present the biggest challenge, figuratively and literally.

“Steers are the hardest, they are over 1,000 pounds,” said Chase, an incoming senior at Westosha Central High School.

Caden, who will be an eighth grader at Wheatland Center School, agreed.

Jalyn, an incoming sophomore at Westosha Central, knows first-hand the weight and power of a steer.

While Jalyn showed at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, her steer took control in the ring, where she hung on and survived.

“I would say beef as well, the steer was like a puppy dog at home, and then when we went up to the state fair, he was throwing me around the ring,” Jalyn said. “At the County Fair, he was a puppy dog, so their mood can change any day.”

Before she showed at the Wisconsin State Fair, Jalyn worked on her craft of showmanship at earlier preview shows, according to Heather.

“Jalyn showed at a few preview shows this winter, she showed at Badger Kick-Off in Madison, show at the Rock County preview show in Janesville,” Heather said. “Jalyn showed her steer up at the state fair, it is not just getting ready for August, it is year round.”

Upon conclusion of this year’s Kenosha County Fair, the three children have about two months until they receive their next set of steers, which take months to raise.

“Steers start early, we will leave here and by October, we will have our steers for next year,” Heather said.

With a shorter break time, according to Jon, the beef project truly takes an entire year.

“It is a year-round commitment, you are either in, or you are out,” Jon said.

Determined work ethic

Chase, a two-time grand champion in the beef project, credits his younger siblings commitment to their steers before and during the Kenosha County Fair.

“They both did really well with their steers this year, they worked hard on them,” Chase said. “(Jalyn) was with her steer everyday during the summer.”

Chase, meanwhile, won overall showmanship champion for his Heifer.

While Chase raised his own animals and attempted to instill showmanship skills to his younger siblings, Heather enjoyed seeing her children working together as a collective team.

“I like seeing them work together, they help each other out, and they do all summer long,” said Heather, who acknowledged her children made sacrifices, including time with their friends.

“We are pretty fortunate, our kids get along really well,” Jon said.