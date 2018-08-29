Crazy for Corn

First annual CornFest draws thousands

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Leading up to the first annual Twin Lakes CornFest, organizer Danny Amir admits having anxiety about the weather and turnout to Lance Park Beach in the Village of Twin Lakes, but the worries went away on Aug. 17 when hundreds attended the event.

The event, which featured music and a waterski showcase, was planned months in advance and took several sponsors to make it a possibility.

“Our weather is always a factor, it is a huge risk with bringing an event on like this,” Amir said. “We have been working with sponsors since late January to put the event on.”

The weather, however, exhibited favorable conditions on Lake Mary, where there were sunny skies with temperatures exceeding 70 degrees.

The sunny skies were a stark contrast compared to northern counties, like Jefferson and Dodge counties, which experienced flooding.

“The rain we were a little worried about, we were watching it throughout the week, but we got pretty lucky.”

For the waterski showcase, according to Amir, more than 65 competitors in multiple contests showed up to perform.

The skiers, Amir said, not only came from Wisconsin and Illinois, but nationally.

“We have over 65 competitors, water skiers, men and women, boys and girls, not just from Wisconsin, not just from Illinois, we have skiers from all over the nation came out here,” he said.

The water skiers competed in barefoot, trick ski, freestyle jump and swivel contests.

As water skiers showcased their skills, hundreds arrived to Lance Park, savoring sweet corn and browsing merchandise displays from area community organizations and sponsors.

“The turnout, I have to say, is pretty good,” Amir said. “It is Friday, and again, that is another spot where there is a risk.”

“When you put out an event on a Friday, people have to work, and you have to understand that.”

Despite the concern, organizers still went with the Friday plan after consulting with sponsors, like Twin Lakes Marine.

Amir hopes to see the event return next year.

“Ideally, we would like to turn this into a two-day event where we start on Friday and end on a Saturday,” said Amir, who plans to discuss expanding the event with village officials.

Proceeds from event, which required a $5 admission, went towards the Aquanuts’ Adaptive Water Ski program.

Following competition, the event featured McHenry, Ill. bluegrass band, Miles Over Mountains.

Amir, an Aquanuts alumni, travels around the globe as an announcer of World Wake Association, the governing body for wake boarding competitive events.

Other key contributors to the event were the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association, Village of Twin Lakes, Roswell Marine, Seadek Marine Products and SC Wake, Waterskiin.com and Footin.com, Centurion Boats, Water Sports Industry Association, WWA, Quarry Cable Park, Radar, Masterline and Eagle Wetsuits, O’Brien, Connelly, PTM Edge Watersports and PCM Engines.