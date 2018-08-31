In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

While ground was broken on one project, another opened last week, when Kenosha County Parks unveiled an overnight lodge at Fox River Park.

In other news, the Labor of Love Music Festival returns to New Munster Ball Park in the Town of Wheatland Sunday.

Highlights in this week’s Report include the following:

OKTOBERFEST: Old Settlers Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 8 in Paddock Lake. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit group’s mission to construct a bandshell.

NEW ERA: The Village of Salem Lakes welcomes four new lieutenants to its fire department.

RETAIL STORE: An auto parts store could come to the Village of Twin Lakes, contingent on some conditions.

CAR SHOW: An area man won Best in Show for his 1923 Ford Roadster pickup at the Twin Lakes Business in the Park and Car Show.

SPORTS PREVIEWS: The Report previews the girls volleyball seasons for Wilmot and Westosha Central and has highlights from recent football contests and golf outings.

