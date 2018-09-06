Area man wins Best in Show

Car Show draws hundreds to Twin Lakes

By Jason Arndt

Editor

In only his first year on the car show circuit, Charles Regnier came away a winner at the Twin Lakes Business in the Park and Car Show on Aug. 25, when 38 others vied for the “Best in Show” title.

The event was presented by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association.

Regnier, who had his “Best in Show” 1923 Ford pickup roadster since February, was stunned by the accomplishment.

“This is my first year, really, I have only been to four car shows so far,” said Regnier, of Richmond, Ill. “Today just blew me away, I didn’t think I would win.”

He bought the vehicle from his boss’s wife in February, but the 1923 Ford pickup roadster was later stolen, but returned after investigators cleared the vehicle.

Regnier determined there was nothing wrong with the vehicle upon its return.

“I went over everything because it was stolen and I wanted to make sure that when I fired it up, nothing was damaged,” he said. “Everything worked out fine.”

The alleged suspect, meanwhile, remains held in Kenosha County Jail awaiting prosecution.

Additionally, with the victory, he hopes the news brings a happy smile to his boss’s wife.

“My boss’s wife was really sad when it was stolen and I hope this makes her happier now,” he said.

As for other vehicles, there were 38 other entries, including five motorcycles.

While Regnier walked away with the “Best in Show”, six others won in other categories.

Chamber Executive Director Marilyn Trongeau said she received favorable feedback from other participants.

“The participants tell us they like our event,” she said. “They like talking to everyone.”

As part of the event, visitors were able to donate food to the Twin Lakes Food Pantry, and school supplies to The Sharing Center in Trevor.

Officials from the Twin Lakes Police Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue Department were also on hand.

Car Show Winners

Best of Show: Charles Regnier, 1923 Ford Roadster

1940-49: Mike Sheets, 1930 Ford Model A

1950-69: Bob and Carol Atterbury, 1965 Ford Mustang

1970-89: Bob and Annette Guy, 1986 Buick Grand National

1990-Present: Brandon Trongeau, 2017 Ford Focus RS

Most Unique: Doug Michael, 1955 Studebaker

Motorcyle: Paul and Angel Murphy, 2007 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic