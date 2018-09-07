FOOTBALL: Greco’s multi-faceted game not enough for Westosha

By Daniel Schoettler

Sports Correspondent

Despite Westosha Central High School senior Samy Greco’s best efforts in a Southern Lakes Conference tilt at Elkhorn, where the running back accounted for 239 all-purpose yards, the Elks passing game stole the show.

The showcase consisted of quarterback Mason Buelow, who had six touchdowns passes, with four to wide receiver Mason Stebnitz to carry the Elks (1-2, 1-0 SLC) to a 41-6 decision on Aug. 30.

“Phenomenal night, and I have not witness that in Elkhorn since I have been here,” said Elkhorn head coach Tom Lee. “They both work extremely hard and are great kids, and have great football IQ.”

After a Sage Rushing fumble recovery, the Elks capitalized five plays later, when Buelow connected with Stebnitz on a 27-yard touchdown to pull ahead 7-0 in the first quarter.

After Elkhorn forced the Falcons to punt, the Elks added another Buelow to Stebnitz 14-yard touchdown.

“The offensive line gave me a lot of time up front,” Buelow said. “I have amazing targets and I let it sling made some passes and scored some touchdowns.”

After falling behind by two scores, the Falcons responded as quarterback Zachary Burzawa connected with Cameron Krueger on a 5-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-6.

“Offensively, they were playing in a press coverage and we were getting past them,” Westosha Central head coach Tyson Mengel said. “We’re still working on the line and trying to get better offensively, and defensively we have to avoid having a letdown.”

The Elks responded on the next possession as Buelow threw a 55-yard touchdown to Nick Rockweiler to carry a 21-6 edge into halftime.

In the third quarter, after four four punts on the first five possessions, Elkhorn widened its lead to 28-6 on a Jake Mogensen 20-yard haul from Buelow.

Buelow added his last two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, both to Stebnitz, with the first on a 6-yard pass followed by a 15-yard strike.

Buelow completed 14 of his 25 passes for 247 yards. Stebnitz had seven catches for 116 yards along with four touchdowns.

Burzawa went 9-for-23 for 178 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Westosha Central (0-3, 0-1 SLC).

Samy Greco led the rushing attack for the Falcons carrying the ball for 13 carries for 115 yards, and led the team in receiving with three receptions for 124 yards.