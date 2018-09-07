In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

For any outdoor event, weather is always a concern, but last weekend’s Labor of Love Music Festival went off before thunderstorms hit the area.

As for the festival itself, the event went well, according to organizers, who said more funds were raised for mental health programs.

In other area news, prosecutors are seeking phone records of an accused double homicide suspect, who killed two brothers at the end of last year.

Inside, this week’s Report will have the following items:

HEROIC HONOR: An area man received recognition as “Hero of the Game” during a Milwaukee Brewers game.

NEW MASCOT: Randall School added a new mascot.

ROADWORK: Highway W will face a long-term closure for construction.

DURABLE DEFENSE: Courtesy of a strong defensive front, the Wilmot Union High School football edged visiting Delavan-Darien in last week’s installment of Friday Night Lights.

The Report hit subscribers mailboxes on Thursday and Friday, in addition to area newsstands.

