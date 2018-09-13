BOYS VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Central brings in new coach

By Chris Bennett

Sports Correpondent

The Westosha Central High School boys volleyball team tapped a part of its past to help ensure a successful future.

Drew Cox, a former player in the program, is the new head coach.

Cox takes over for Wayne Schultz, who previously served as the only coach in the program’s history. Schultz is now the head coach of girls volleyball at Burlington Catholic Central High School.

Cox previously served as a varsity assistant for the Westosha Central girls volleyball program.

The Falcons put forth a strong showing Sept. 8 at the Racine Invitational at Racine Park High School.

The Falcons beat Park, Waukesha North and Wilmot in two sets. The Falcons lost to Racine St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran in two sets and took Mukwonago to three sets before losing 2 sets to 1.

“This season, we are going to continue to grow as a program,” Cox said. “We have a ton of athletes on the team – we just have to mold them into volleyball players.

“The knowledge will come with continuous reps throughout practice. Each tournament will only help these boys gain the experience we need to have at the end of the season to really show some teams how good we can be.”

Cox said key returnees include Alex Salerno, Joey Michelau, Luke Nosek, Zach Meyers, Tyler Horton, Cade Nichols, Cory Hinze and Paul Capelli.

“The rest of the team either played on the junior varsity team or is an incoming freshman,” Cox said. “We have a group of great athletes that are entering the program, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Freshman Bradley Bell, Dan Tompkins, Keagan Kearby and Jack Rose are expected to contribute.

Cox said all involved are working on filling some big shoes.

Setter Connor Muff earned all-state honors last season, and standout libero Jack Polick are also gone, having graduated.

Cox said others who might have been key players either graduated or moved on from volleyball.

Central’s 2017 season ended with a five-set loss to second-seeded Racine Horlick in a sectional semifinal Oct. 31 at Racine Horlick. The Falcons were seeded third in the sectional bracket.