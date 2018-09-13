GIRLS GOLF: Destree, Gulbrandson lead area golfers at County Invite

By Daniel Schoettler

Sports Correspondent

The Wilmot Union High School girls golf team, led by senior Keegan Destree, finished second at Monday’s Kenosha County Invite held on the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.

Destree, who notched a 94, finished third overall, nine strokes behind winner Cameron Lee of Kenosha Tremper.

As for Destree, who has garnered medals in Southern Lakes Conference play, she had a productive day on the course.

“Keegan actually played pretty well, but a little higher than normal for her,” said Panthers coach Greg Olson. “Maddy has been playing well and stepping up as well.”

Toro, who carded 101, placed seventh among the 23 competing golfers.

Wilmot, as a team, scored a 424 with contributions from freshman Emma Schlagenhaft (111) and senior Hannah Brendel (118).

Meanwhile, for third place Westosha Central, Falcons junior Lyndsey Gulbrandson finished three strokes behind Destree with a score of 97 to take fourth overall.

The Falcons, who carded a 430 as a team, also garnered a top 10 finish from sophomore Jalyn Warren (109). Junior Abby Luellen came in behind her with an identical score.

“We struggled on the front nine, but we saw some kids come back on the back nine,” said Westosha Central coach Dan Peterson.

For the Falcons, who defeated Wilmot on a nine-hole course, Peterson said coming with striking distance of the Panthers is assuring.

However, the Falcons still look to beat them on an 18-hole course.

“We’re going to have to get past there,” he said.

Kenosha County Invite

Brighton Dale Links – Sept. 10

Team scores: 1. Tremper 374, 2. Wilmot 424, 3. Westosha Central 430, 4. Indian Trail 443, 5. Bradford 483.

Westosha: 1. Grace Anderson 118, 2. Jalyn Warren 109, 3. Lyndsey Gulbrandson 97, 4. Abby Luellen 109, 5. Shannon Hughes 115.

Wilmot: 1. Keegan Destree 94, 2. Hannah Brendel 118, 3. Maddy Toro 101, 4. Emma Schlagenhaft 111.

Earlier results

Westosha Central 225, Burlington 254

In a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet, the Falcons edged Burlington 225-254 Sept. 7 at Brighton Dale Links, where Falcons senior Grace Anderson notched her team’s best score at 54.

“We had one of our higher meet scores, which is probably a let down from a standpoint as we are trying to get back to closer to that 200 number,” Peterson said. “Because of weather, we were able to do things that we normally get to do in our practice, and they just didn’t get the reps that they normally would.”

Demons junior Saige Heelein picked up a medal with the round’s best score of 49.

For Anderson’s teammates, Warren carded a 55, with her best score coming on the ninth hole where she shot one over par.

Following Warren, the Falcons received contributions from Gulbrandson (57), Luellen (59) and Hughes (62).

Peterson said the Sept. 7 match was unlike any other.

“We only had one kid play double bogey golf, and what I noticed is that the kids struggled with dealing with the conditions,” Peterson said. “These kids have never played in wet conditions with the ground being so saturated because they are used to a firm ground. It was a completely new thing to them.”