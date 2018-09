Wheatland’s Katie Stolp (left) and Donna Garbacz, of Salem Lakes, gleefully celebrate after 2-year-old Easton Perry catches a fish during the ninth annual Labor of Love Music Festival on Sept. 2 in New Munster. Stolp is the godmother of Perry, whose mother is Brittany Perry (Jason Arndt/The Report)

