In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

Scores of people invaded Old Settlers Park, where they raised steins and donned lederhosen during Oktoberfest, which is an annual fundraising event to help finance a band shell at the Kenosha County Park.

The event also allowed some business owners to reflect on the person behind the growing ritual held on the first Saturday in September.

In other news, Wilmot Union High School added five members to its Hall of Fame before the Sept. 7 Southern Lakes Conference football contest between the Panthers and visiting Waterford.

Inside, readers will find the following items:

STORM WATER: The Village of Salem Lakes mulled whether to raise storm water fees for residents.

CORNERSTONE: Officials unveiled a 100-year-old copper box time capsule at a former Racine and Kenosha County teacher’s college, which trained instructors before they headed to schools in both counties starting in 1918.

OFFICER CHARGED: A former Burlington police officer who lives in Salem Lakes was formally charged in Racine County Circuit Court in relation to allegations he had sex while on duty.

NEW ERA: In sports, the Westosha Central High School boys volleyball program welcomes a new coach, bringing in a new era for the sport.

The Report hit subscribers mailboxes on Thursday and Friday, in addition to area newsstands.

Click here to subscribe to home delivery of the Twin Lakes Report.