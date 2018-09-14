FOOTBALL: Broncos shutout Westosha

Westosha Central High School, seeking its first Southern Lakes Conference football victory, ran into a buzz saw Sept. 7 against visiting Union Grove.

Union Grove, which held the Falcons to 103 total offensive yards, amassed 341 total offensive yards to shutout Westosha Central 38-0.

“We struggled with getting off the field on third down this week,” said Falcons coach Tyson Mengel. “Unfortunately, we could not capitalize on the numerous turnovers our defense forced and gave the ball back to Grove on three and outs.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the Broncos posted 14 points to take a 14-0 lead entering the second half, where they outscored the Falcons 24-0.

Broncos quarterback Nash Wolf completed 16 of 24 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Luke Nelson, had eight receptions for a game-high 148 yards for Union Grove (2-2, 1-1 SLC)

Westosha Central quarterback Zach Burzawa was limited to 36 yards passing on seven completions.

Kyle Lois, the Falcons leading receiver, had two catches for 25 yards.

Westosha Central dropped to 0-4.