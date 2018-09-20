CROSS COUNTRY: Westosha’s Allen a force to reckon with

Anderson leads again for girls

By Troy Sparks

Correspondent

The leading runners for both the Westosha Central boys and girls cross country teams stepped up big time on a challenging course at UW-Parkside in the 50th annual Angel Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 15.

Freshman Will Allen held his own against a strong field of 231 varsity runners to finish 16th at 17 minutes, 13.3 seconds.

“Will continues to demonstrate that he is and will be a force to reckon with,” Central coach Keith Olsen said. “He currently ranks as the number two freshman in our history behind Jacob Hebior. Will is not intimidated by anyone and just wants to race the best and do his best every time out.”

The boys team placed 11th among 33 qualifying schools with 372 points. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther won the meet with 138 points.

Westosha Central also received contributions from juniors Carson Edquist (82, 18:59.2) and Kyle Pflug (90, 19:02.4). Sophomores Dylan Hartnek (93, 19:03.6) and Frank Quinones (107, 19:21.5) completed the team scoring for the Falcons.

Late surge helps Anderson

Junior Heaven Anderson, meanwhile, ran a steady pace and went on a late surge to place sixth overall at 20:10.5.

“Individually, Heaven continues to run great,” Olsen said. “She once again accomplished the goals that we set for her. She runs strong and relaxed through the race and is always hunting people in the last mile.”

As a team, the girls placed 15th among 28 qualifying schools at 391 points.

Divine Savior Holy Angels collected 55 points to win the girls portion of the event.

Other finishers for the Falcons included sophomore Kelsi Santos (45, 22:33.6), seniors Jessica Sheen (103, 24:04) and Jennifer Sheen (117, 24:40.9), junior Jaden Morris (139, 25:42.6), sophomore Alexandra Denman (155, 26:42) and senior Neha Patel (161, 26:48).