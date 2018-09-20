BOYS SOCCER: County soccer rivalry renewed

By Daniel Schoettler

Sports Correspondent

The county boys soccer rivalry continued between Wilmot Union and Westosha Central high schools last week as the host Falcons defeated their Southern Lakes Conference opponent 2-0 on Sept. 11.

Westosha Central received its first goal on an Emmett Marckese goal assisted by Tyler Silber at the 34th minute.

The Falcons capped off their shutout on a Colten Schultz goal assisted by Nolan Bruni.

“This rivalry is always an intense game, and winning it always feels good,” Westosha Central coach Jon Kao said. “You could tell that we still have some early season nerves to work out.”

Mason Moravectz had 19 saves for Wilmot in the match.

“He is averaging 65 to 70 yards per punt,” Wilmot coach Tim Stewart said. “Preston Edie, Josh Moldenhauer, and Kolby Moudy along with Mason are doing a great job as captains holding the team together.

Badger 4, Westosha Central 2

After a halftime deadlock, the visiting Falcons dropped a 4-2 conference match at Lake Geneva Badger, which netted three second half goals.

The Falcons, in the first half, received a Marckese goal assisted by Silber.

After the Badgers scored three straight goals, which put them ahead 4-1, the Falcons responded with a Jack Weis goal off a Bruni assist to pull the contest within two.

However, it was not enough, as the Badgers held on for the win.

“We had moments and were able to penetrate Badger’s line,” Kao said. “Unfortunately, we had lapses that Badger was able to exploit.”