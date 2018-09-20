Fire destroys Town of Brighton barn

People unharmed, chief says

By Jason Arndt

Editor

A two-alarm blaze in the Town of Brighton on Sept. 15 destroyed a barn, but nobody was hurt, according to Village of Salem Lakes Fire Chief Mike Slover.

The fire happened at around 1 p.m., when authorities responded to the 29000 block of 52nd Street, where they received reports of a barn engulfed in flames.

Slover, who said the residents planned to tear down the barn, does not believe the fire is suspicious.

“There were no injuries, it was accidental in nature. It started from an unattended fire and were burning brush,” he said. “There were no walls on it, it was just an open frame and roof.”

The fire also burned some trees next to the structure as firefighters battled the blaze.

Fire officials, meanwhile, had concerns the fire would spread to a barn near the burning structure.

“We did have a concern of the second barn catching on fire,” said Slover.

Slover credited neighboring departments for their response since the Kenosha County Safety Fair was being held in Somers around the time the fire started.

Responding departments came from the villages of Somers, Bristol, Pleasant Prairie, Union Grove along with the towns of Wheatland, Randall, Kansasville.

Newport, Spring Grove, Antioch also arrived to assist.

“We had a little difficulty because we had a truck at the safety fair, but we had a lot of help from neighboring departments, which is what we are thankful for.”