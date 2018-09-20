In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

Two months after she was struck by lightning at Country Thunder, Brittney Prehn continues to recover, and considers herself a miracle for surviving.

Her family and friends, meanwhile, have remained supportive of the Illinois woman.

This week’s Twin Lakes Report also has a story on Wilmot Mountain’s EpicPromise Day, which brought in hundreds of volunteers to Silver Lake Park, where they conducted a variety of cleanup and restoration efforts.

Other highlights include the following:

CHICKENS: The Village of Salem Lakes made a decision on a chicken ordinance.

BRIGHTON: No one was harmed in a two-alarm fire in the Town of Brighton on Sept. 15.

PLEA: An Illinois man entered a plea on charges of exploitation of a child at an arraignment in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Sept. 13.

AWESOME AUSTIN: Wilmot’s Austin Norton eclipsed 100 yards rushing in the Panthers victory in Elkhorn on Sept. 14.

UNBEATEN: The Westosha Central girls volleyball team remains unbeaten in Southern Lakes Conference.

The Report hit subscribers mailboxes on Thursday and Friday, in addition to area newsstands.

Click here to subscribe to home delivery of the Twin Lakes Report.