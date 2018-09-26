Authorities arrest second armed robbery suspect

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Authorities believe they have arrested the second suspect involved in a high-speed chase and foot pursuit spanning two counties, which ended in the Village of Bristol, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

The high-speed chase, authorities said, started in Racine County at about 10:24 Tuesday night when two black men committed an armed robbery at a gas station on Highway 20 in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Authorities later found the two suspects inside a stolen vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Interstate 94 in Racine County, according to a news release.

As the vehicle approached the Kenosha County line, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department requested help from Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, who joined the pursuit.

The driver of the stolen vehicle then exited onto Highway C and continued west until it collided with a Mount Pleasant squad car east of Highway MB, where the suspects fled on foot.

At around 1 a.m., Kenosha County authorities alerted area residents on Facebook, urging them to stay indoors and report any suspicious activity.

Sheriff’s deputies from both Racine and Kenosha County, including the K9 unit, along with Mount Pleasant police officers then conducted a large-scale search for them.

Additionally, area schools were also notified, including Bristol School.

“We have been in contact with local law enforcement regarding a situation in the greater @BristolSchoolWI community and are cleared to continue with classes,” Bristol District Administrator Michael Juech Tweeted at 6:30 a.m.

As authorities continued the search, a Bristol resident found one of two suspects attempting to break into his home in the 14600 block of Wilmot Road at about 3:45 a.m.

“The resident armed himself with a handgun and fired shots at the suspect, who ran away,” the release states.

Less than four hours later, authorities found one of two suspects riding a bicycle on Interstate 94, where they arrested him on an Illinois warrant.

The suspect, according the release, told the deputy he was shot and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

With the second suspect still at large, Bristol School officials placed the building in a soft lockdown as a safety precaution, according to a Facebook post.

An area business reportedly called authorities when a man matching his description asked to use the phone.

“While it appears that this is the second suspect in this investigation, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind all residents to remain diligent and aware,” the release states.

Bristol School, meanwhile, lifted the soft lockdown at around 1:15 p.m.