Twin Lakes Chamber to host Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest, with a Halloween-styled theme, will come to the Village of Twin Lakes on Saturday, Oct. 20 starting at 5 p.m.

The new event presented by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association, Inc. is held at the Twin Lakes Country Club Pavilion, 1230 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes.

The first annual event, meanwhile, will have a “A Pirate’s Treasurer” as its theme and feature a Scarecrow decorating contest.

“Businesses, organizations and citizens from the area are making scarecrows that will be on display at the event,” the Chamber states in a news release. “After the event, the scarecrows will decorate Twin Lakes until Halloween. Businesses can put their scarecrows in town or in front of their business.”

Casting the votes for best scarecrow, according to the Chamber, will be those in attendance.

For a $50 raffle ticket, which includes admission to the event, attendees could receive up to $2,000 in cash prizes, participate in the costume contest and experience the “Taste of the Lakes.”

Taste of the Lakes features food from area restaurants.

The Joe Nowicki band expects to perform for attendees.

“There will be prize raffles, a Pirate Riddle Contest, a Make the Best Poker Hand Contest and more fun activities,” the release states.

Ribbons and prizes will be awarded to contest winners. Raffle prize winners are not required to be in attendance during the drawing.

Only 250 tickets will be sold.

The proceeds will benefit the Chamber, so we can continue to serve the community and businesses. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit American Legion Post 544.

For tickets, Scarecrow contest applications, to donate to the raffle or be a business sponsor, contact the Chamber at 262-877-2220 or email at info@twinlakeschamber.com.