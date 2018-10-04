Paddock Lake plan commission approves auto parts store

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

The Village of Paddock Lake planning commission approved a design review request for a masonry frame automotive retail parts store at a Sept. 17 meeting.

O’Reilly Auto Parts, the retail store, plans construct the business on the northwest corner of highways 50 and 75.

The site, zoned B-2, is currently vacant and a portion has an existing paved parking lot. Improvements to that parking lot as far as lighting and directing delivery truck traffic were the only stipulations made by the commission.

According to Paddock Lake village administrator Tim Popanda, “Construction should begin next spring.”

The proposed site has village sewer and the project will be constructed with a private well until the municipal system becomes available.

The two properties west of the proposed O’Reilly’s are zoned B-2. One of them is the site formerly known as Brass Ball Fruit stand.

For O’Reilly Auto Parts, it could be the second store in western Kenosha County, with the first approved in the Village of Twin Lakes.

That parcel is currently under review by the Paddock Lake building and zoning department for a used car sales business.

Entrepreneur Tyler Winikates, of Lake Geneva, who has proposed the business, would lease the land from current owners Ryan Conway and Eryk Seewald.