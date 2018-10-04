VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Wilmot boys defeat Union Grove

By Daniel Schoettler

Sports Correspondent

The Wilmot Union High School boys volleyball team posted three wins last week, including one against Southern Lakes Conference opponent Union Grove on Sept. 27.

The Panthers, who head into the last two weeks of the regular season, are currently 6-4-1 overall 2-2 in SLC play.

In the Sept. 27 match at Union Grove, the Panthers won in four sets (25-12, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19).

Kevin Kessel led the Panthers with 17 kills and 11 digs. John Price served up four aces while Tyler Orre chipped in two blocks.

Two days later, at Kenosha Indian Trail High School, the Panthers defeated Waukesha West and Bradford in two sets.

In the semifinal match, Waukesha West avenged its loss, defeating the Panthers in two sets.

Wilmot traveled to Kenosha Indian Trail on Thursday.



GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Waterford def. Wilmot, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16

At Waterford on Sept. 25, the Falcons dropped a three-set match to the Wolverines, despite a team-leading seven kills from junior Karina Lever.

Leber also accounted for nine digs.

Sophomore libero Kaelyn Bedessem contributed three service aces for the Panthers.

“We are nursing a number of little injuries, but we are improving as a team and learning a lot about ourselves,” Panthers coach Josh Price said. “It was a good week for Sami Christiansen as she is playing well and all her hard work is paying off.”

Christiansen, who stayed aggressive against Waterford, has 37 kills and nine blocks this season.

Wilmot (6-19, 1-4 SLC) dropped a non conference match to Bradford on Sept. 27.