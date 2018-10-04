In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

A high-speed chase spanning two counties, which ended in the Village of Bristol, led the arrest of two men who made their initial appearances in Racine County Circuit Court last week.

The two men from Illinois are accused of robbing a Mt. Pleasant gas station in Racine County at gunpoint and also caused a soft lockdown of an area school in Kenosha County.

In other news, three area school districts set their tax rates at annual meetings.

Inside, readers will find the following items:

DUENKEL: A student manager with the Westosha Central football garnered an unforgettable experience during the school’s homecoming game on Sept. 28.

CONCEPT PLANS: The Village of Paddock Lake approved some concept plans for a future development.

LATE-CATCH: Wilmot’s Zack Watson found Cullen Ketterhagen for a decisive game-winning touchdown at Lake Geneva Badger.

LONG DISTANCE: The Wilmot boys cross country team had a historic week, including an invitational win in Burlington.

The Report hit subscribers mailboxes on Thursday and Friday, in addition to area newsstands.

