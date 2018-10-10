WIAA TENNIS: Wilmot’s Andersen captures sectional tennis title

Panther senior competes at state Thursday

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Entering the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis sectionals, Wilmot Union High School senior Bianca Andersen knew what she had to do, which was to come away a winner.

She accomplished her objective, capturing her first sectional title, and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state meet for the third time of her career.

Meeting the objective, however, came with a challenge.

The challenge Lake Geneva Badger freshman Zaya Iderzul, who was the only blemish on Andersen’s Southern Lakes Conference record.

After Andersen defeated Iderzul in regular season play, the Badger freshman came back during the conference tournament, where Iderzul won a tightly contested three-set match.

‘Really wanted to win’

Andersen, who advanced to sectionals at Lake Geneva Badger on Oct. 3, edged Watertown’s Aubrey Schmutzler, 6-0, 6-2, and Cecile Fuchs of DeForest, 6-3, 6-3, to set up a sectional final against Iderzul.

“I just had to go in and play my game and do my best,” said Andersen. “I put all of my focus into that match because I knew it was important and really wanted to win.”

In another tightly contested match, Andersen edged Iderzul, this time 7-6 (4), 6-4 to capture her first career sectional title.

The sectional title, which moves her to the state meet this week, did not come easy against Iderzul.

“(Zaya) is really consistent,” Andersen said. “She has a really amazing forehand and it has a lot of spin.”

With Andersen’s sectional title, she will enter this week’s state meet at Nielsen Tennis Stadium at the University of Wisconsin seeded 12th, which is the highest of her career.

Best of her career

In the last two seasons, where Andersen made state appearances, she was selected as a special qualifier.

As a junior, among 64 competitors, she made it to the round of 32, and considering she feels healthier this season, Andersen could reach further at the tournament.

“I have been feeling healthier now and have been putting a lot of time and effort,” said Andersen, who boasts a 22-4 heading into her first match.

Her first match, which is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 11, will be against Oshkosh North senior Courtney Day (19-8).

For Andersen’s sectional opponent, Iderzul, who had a 21-4 record, the Badger freshman earned a No. 14.

Andersen’s Panthers, meanwhile, collected 10 points to finish among the top 10 in points in the Badger sectional.

Falcons shutout at sectionals

At the Kenosha Tremper sectional, where Westosha Central competed, the Falcons qualified junior Janell Gillmore in singles along with three doubles teams.

Gillmore, at No. 1 singles, dropped her first match to finish the season 11-15.

In doubles play, senior Sara Backus and sophomore Bojana Bojanic concluded the season 19-8 at the top spot.

Other qualifiers were junior Kenna Beth and sophomore Emily Wermeling (24-5), which placed third at No. 2 doubles and the duo of junior Paige Wysiatko (23-5) and senior Tommie Capelli (23-9) at No. 3 doubles.

The No. 3 doubles team finished fourth.

Collectively, as a team, Westosha Central accounted 19 total points to finish sixth among 16 schools.