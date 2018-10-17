In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…
With less than a month away until the Nov. 6 fall election, there are a handful of races in Southeastern Wisconsin, including Senate District 21 and Assembly District 61.
The Report sat down with the four total candidates involved in each race for wide-ranging interviews, where they shared their views on a variety of topics, like education, healthcare and infrastructure.
In other area news, a Town of Wheatland man is still missing in the Mississippi River following a boating incident, which has left family and friends hoping for closure.
Inside, readers will find the following news items:
VOTER ID: The state Department of Transportation is reminding voters they need identification when heading to the polls, and issued options on how to obtain proper identification.
FOX RIVER: After experiencing flooding for most of October, the Fox River finally fell below flood stage this week.
ROADWORK: Highway A in the Town of Paris will close for a period time while crews replace a culvert.
DOUBLE CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Wilmot Union High School boys cross country team snapped a 36-year title drought last weekend, when the Panthers captured the Southern Lakes Conference championship, but they were not the only area team to win a title.
The Westosha Central girls volleyball team avenged a regular season loss to Burlington by defeating the Demons in tournament play to take a share of the championship.
The Report hit subscribers mailboxes on Thursday and Friday, in addition to area newsstands.
