County announces drug take-back day

Residents can dispose of unwanted medications Oct. 27

Kenosha County will participate in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s national Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.

Residents are invited and encouraged to bring their unwanted and unused medications to drop-off sites at Entrance D of the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, and the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.

Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, sprays, liquids and inhalers will be accepted.

Those who are unable to make it to the Oct. 27 event may also utilize one of the six medication drop boxes that the Kenosha County Medication Disposal program offers 365 days a year, noted County Executive Jim Kreuser.

“Safely disposing of unneeded medications is an easy way to make your home safer, and to help protect the environment,” Kreuser said. “Kenosha County is pleased to offer this service to our residents.”

Removing unused medication from the household can help to prevent prescription drug abuse and accidental poisonings, and it helps to protect local waterways from contamination that may occur if medicine is flushed down the toilet or thrown in the garbage, the Division of Health notes.

Since 2009, the Medication Disposal program has collected 10 tons of medication.

There are also permanent drop-off locations throughout Kenosha County, including the following areas:

• Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road (Highway 83), 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays.

• Twin Lakes Police Department, 920 Lance Drive, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Items acceptable for deposit in the drop boxes include prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, ointments and creams, pet medications, sprays, inhalers and liquids. If keeping medication in its original package, please cross out personal information or peel off the label.

All medication should be enclosed in a sealed bag before it is placed in the drop box.

Unacceptable items include biohazardous materials, needles/sharps/syringes and illegal drugs.

Another option – the Wisconsin Drug Repository – is available for those seeking to dispose of unopened, unexpired medications.

These drugs are then donated to people with cancer or chronic disease who do not have insurance or are underinsured.