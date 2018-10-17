WIAA GIRLS GOLF: Destree fires best round when it matters most

By Daniel Schoettler

Sports Correspondent

Wilmot senior Keegan Destree ended her Wilmot golf career on a high note as she finished tied for eighth at a WIAA Division 1 sectional at Grand Geneva National on Oct. 3.

Destree shot a 93 starting slow with a 48 on the front-nine and finishing strong with 45 on the back-nine.

“Keegan (Destree) shot her best round of the year in competition, and she just missed out on a trip to state,” head coach Greg Olson said.

Senior Hannah Brendel shot a 55 on the front-nine and a 51 on the back-nine to finish with a 106, while sophomore Maddy Toro shot a 127 at the sectional.

Freshman Emma Schlagenhaft shot a 77 on the front-nine and a 67 on the back-nine (144).

“The Highlands course at Grand Geneva was very wet and the wind became a factor on the back-nine,” Olson said. “I thought Keegan and Hannah (Brendel) did very well in those conditions, and on that caliber of course.”

Olson considers the season a success, since the Panthers made it as a team to sectionals this year.

“I thought it went much better than I had originally thought,” Olson said. “The girls consistently got better throughout the season, which is what you want your team to do.”

Westosha Central junior Grace Anderson finished tied for 37th and was the lone Falcon participant at the sectional. Anderson shot a 115 on the course with a 62 on the front nine and 53 on the back nine.