Gateway to host fire, EMS recruitment event
The Gateway Technical College Fire Program is partnering with fire departments throughout Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties to recruit new firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
Gateway will host a recruitment event on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the HERO Center, 380 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. Participants will learn what it takes to become a firefighter or EMT and serve their communities.
Departments throughout the area and the country are facing a shortage of volunteers to serve in emergency responder positions, according to Gateway officials.
Multiple fire departments from Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties are looking to hire and/or sponsor prospective trainees throughout their education path in Gateway’s fire and EMS programs.
Among the opportunities at the event are: fire department affiliation; firefighter/EMT networking; application process coaching; interview process coaching; firefighter fitness coaching; firefighter demonstrations and hands-on experiences.
Lunch will be provided by Hungry Head Sandwich Shop and Luisa’s Pizza for all attending. Prize drawings will also be offered.
The list of departments participating in the event includes:
- City of Kenosha Fire Department
- City of Racine Fire Department
- East Troy Fire Department
- Town of Wheatland Fire Department
- Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department
- Kansasville Fire Department
- Somers Fire Department
- Wisconsin EMS Association
- Waterford Fire Department
- Rochester Fire Department
- City of Burlington Fire Department
- Town of Burlington Fire Department
- Wind Lake Fire Department
For additional information, contact Romana Groeschel, Gateway Fire Instructor Event Coordinator at 262-206-6377 or groeschelr@gtc.edu.
