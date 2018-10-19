Westosha Central deals with shooting threat

Officials say it’s not credible, but classes are dismissed at 9:30 a.m. due to disruptive nature of incident

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting threat at Westosha Central High School, Paddock Lake, that was posted on social media late Thursday.

Classes began as usual this morning, but there are indications that the school will close after second period today as the investigation proceeds, according to Jason Arndt, who is on the scene for Southern Lakes Newspapers. Check back here for updates and follow Arndt on Twitter at @thejasonarndt.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous person using the social media outlet Snapchat posted a statement at about 10 p.m. Thursday indicating “CHS School Shooting 10-19-18 Be Ready.” Extra deputies were posted at the school this morning when classes resumed.

The remainder of the sheriff’s news release said:

“At this point there is no credible evidence to confirm the threat, or that Central High School in Kenosha County is even the school involved. When using Snapchat, a user is able to create a post which disappears soon thereafter; making it hard to determine who the original sender is.

“This investigation is active and ongoing. Sheriff David Beth, the department, and the Central High School Administration and staff take all threats or potential threats extremely seriously to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

School officials decided to dismiss classes at 9:30 a.m., explaining via a message sent to parents on the Skyward messaging system, that the threat while deemed not credible was too disruptive to the learning environment.

In part, the message said:

“…Completely understanding the fear that this can elicit, whether credible or not, we have decided it is just too disruptive to the learning environment. …Buses will be picking up students at 9:30 to return students home.”

In the message, school officials said the threat was found to have been made in reference to a school high school in New Mexico with the same initials at Central.