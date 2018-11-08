In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

On Tuesday, after voters headed to the polls, two area lawmakers won another term in their respective districts.

Across Kenosha County, residents decided to extended David Beth’s tenure as County Sheriff.

In other items on the ballot, voters overwhelming supported an advisory referendum related to recreational marijuana.

Inside this week’s Report, readers will find the following items:



NO CHARGES: County authorities do not plan to pursue charges against a pilot who left his seaplane on Camp Lake.



LITTLE CHANGE: The tax rate in the Town of Wheatland will see relatively little change after electors approved the budget.



STATE BOUND: Westosha Central’s Claire Koeppel qualified for the state swim meet in two events for the Lake Geneva Badger co-op program.

