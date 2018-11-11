Wheatland tax rate relatively unchanged

By Jason Arndt

Town of Wheatland residents should not expect an increase in their mill rate after electors unanimously approved the budget at their Oct. 29 annual meeting.

The one cent drop in mill rate, which was authorized at $2.07 per $1,000 assessed property value for 2019, comes in spite of increase in the overall tax levy.

In 2017, the mill rate was $2.24 per $1,000 of assessed property, but dropped to $2.08 after the town underwent a property revaluation.

Property is revalued every two years.

The total levy including street light districts, according to clerk Sheila Siegler, was approved for $697,057 to support the $1,216,361 budget for 2019.

Compared to last year, when the town levied $691,944, the overall tax levy is an increase of just under $6,000.

The overall levy includes $587,530 in local property taxes and $90,284 in debt service from a 2008 bond for road improvements in the Town of Wheatland.

Along with the tax levy, while the salaries of Town Chairman William Glembocki and supervisors Kelly Wilson and Andy Lois remained unchanged, electors voted on a slight increase for Siegler and Town Treasurer Deborah Vos.

For Siegler, she will see an uptick from $38,800 in 2018 to $39,965 for 2019.

Vos, who earned about $34,600 in 2018, is projected to see a raise to $35,640 in the next year.

Annually, Glembocki receives $9,000 and supervisors bring in $6,000.

The street light districts will increase from $19,300 to $19,500.