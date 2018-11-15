In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

Throughout Kenosha County, multiple area schools recognized veterans for their sacrifices, including Westosha Central High School.

Westosha Central, which held its Veterans Day assembly on Monday, brought in two veterans to share their experiences overseas before more than a thousand supportive students and staff.

At Randall Consolidated School, students served veterans lunch as part of the school’s day honoring those who served the country.

WATER INCREASE: The Village of Salem Lakes Board voted at its Monday meeting to raise the annual storm water utility fee by $20 to bring the total to $80.

#LEAHSTRONG: At a packed Parkway Chateau in Kenosha on Saturday, where hundreds attended the Love for Leah benefit, guest of honor Leah Dinchak did what any 5-year-old does.

Dinchak, of Trevor, was seen smiling, tugging at her father Blake’s arm for attention and even proclaimed she recently lost her first tooth.

Three months ago, however, brought a different scenario for the outgoing redhead.

CENTRAL MUSICAL: Senior Kaitlyn Shaffer of Westosha Central High School never played an upbeat character until this year’s musical production of “Once Upon a Mattress.”

“Once Upon a Mattress” is a comedy first produced in 1959 and based on the book titled “The Princess and the Pea.” The play is authored by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer with Mary Rodgers compiling the musical arrangements.

HONORS TRIFECTA: Westosha’s Laura Shoopman garnered three volleyball honors following her season with the Falcons.