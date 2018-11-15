Illinois woman, 83, dies in Twin Lakes collision

Slippery road conditions could have played a role in Thursday’s fatal crash in the Village of Twin Lakes, according to a news release issued by the police department.

The fatal crash, which claimed the life of an 83-year-old Crystal Lake, Ill. woman, happened at the Richmond Road and 388th Avenue intersection at around 1 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed.

Witnesses and drivers at the scene indicated a car, driven by an 85-year-old Crystal Lake man, was heading southbound on 388th Avenue towards Richmond Road, where the vehicle slid into the intersection and struck on the passenger side by a large garbage truck going eastbound on Richmond Road.

“Road conditions at the time were snow covered and slippery,” the news release states.

Before authorities arrived to the intersection at around 1:25 p.m., witnesses attempted CPR on the 83-year-old woman, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 85-year-old driver, meanwhile, was transported to Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, Ill. for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The garbage truck operator was a 56-year-old Muskego man.

“The Twin Lakes Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident,” the release states. “At this time, it appears road conditions were a factor in this crash.”