Wilmot’s Kovacek selected to represent state in Australian track meet

Katlin Kovacek, a junior at Wilmot Union High School, has been selected to represent Wisconsin at the 31st annual Down Under Sports tournament during the summer in Australia.

Kovacek, who competed in sprints and hurdles as a sophomore, will leave for the Gold Coast of Australia on July 6.

In the 200-meter dash, where she finished third at the Southern Lakes Conference meet, Kovacek garnered a WIAA Division 1 regional championship and moved to sectional competition hosted by Lake Geneva.

Kovacek then produced a personal best 26.73 seconds to finish fourth in sectionals.

Like the 200 dash, Kovacek accomplished a career record for the 300 hurdles at the Badger sectional, where she finished fifth at 49.03.

Before sectionals, Kovacek won three of six meets and at regionals, she placed second.

To finance the trip, Kovacek created an online fundraiser page at GoFundMe, where anyone can donate.

To contribute, click here.