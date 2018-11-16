One dead in Wheatland/Paddock Lake quadruple shooting

A shooting in the Town of Wheatland Thursday night left one person dead and three others injured, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which indicated the shooting is still an on ongoing investigation.

The quadruple shooting initially started at a residence in the 31500 block of 71st Street, where authorities learned two people were injured, the Sheriff’s Department said.

“Shortly thereafter, deputies also were summoned to BP gas station in Paddock Lake for a report of two other people with gunshot wounds,” a Sheriff’s Department news release states.

At this time, it is unknown which of the four victims died from the shooting, but the three others were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, as authorities continue to investigate the incident, they are reportedly searching for the involved vehicle described as a black four-door car, which was seen at the BP gas station with the two injured people.

The Wheatland Constable, Wisconsin State Patrol, Twin Lakes Police Department and Kenosha Police Department are assisting.

The Report will have more on this developing story following a news conference, which will be held this morning at the Kenosha Public Safety Building, according to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.