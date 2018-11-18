UPDATE: Authorities arrest last two murder suspects

Investigators with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department believe they may have arrested the last two suspects involved in the homicide of a Town of Wheatland man on Sunday.

The arrest of Augustine Jesus Sanchez, 20, and Anthony Lee Harris II, 23, both of Racine, comes less than 48 hours after deputies found the first two suspects with gunshot wounds at a combination restaurant and convenience store in the Village of Paddock Lake on Thursday.

Online jail records show both suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Kenosha County Jail on Saturday night.

“Both men are in custody at the KSD Jail, and charged of First Degree Homicide are requested,” the Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday. “While the investigation will continue, we believe that all of the suspects in this attack are now in custody.”

The other two, Markeith Wilson, 20, and Demarco Hudson, 18, were arrested after they were left wounded at the McDonald’s/BP gas station from the initial home invasion.

The home invasion happened in the 31500 block of 71st Street, where Hudson and Wilson are accused of kicking the front door open, and opening fire at all four residents in the home.

One of the four residents returned fire, which left the two suspected assailants wounded, according to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

The man who returned fire, Joseph Riley, 23, however, was struck first and suffered fatal injuries.

A woman was also wounded in the shooting and remains hospitalized in serious condition at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, who said drugs may have been involved, but was unable to elaborate, said at Friday’s news conference the homicide was not a random act.

“They knew where they were going, they knew what their objective was and the general public was never at risk. We had everybody. We had it all contained within minutes of each other.”

Following the incident in Wheatland, authorities said the two suspects, believed to be Hudson and Wilson, entered a black four-door car and fled the scene.

The two were eventually dropped off at the Paddock Lake gas station.

During Friday’s news conference, Beth said investigators planned to review surveillance video from the scene, with hopes of uncovering the identity of the other two suspects.

Vigil held

For Riley’s friends and relatives, meanwhile, they held a candlelight vigil Saturday night with a balloon release.

Riley, according to an online fundraising page, had early struggles in his life.

“Joey had a heart of gold and would do anything out of love,” the GoFundMe page states. “That is because he was bounced from foster care, and group facilities never having a place to really call home.”