GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Shoopman garners multiple honors

Hitter joins Falcons duo, Wilmot’s Leber on all-state team

After Laura Shoopman completed her senior season at Westosha Central High School, the girls volleyball player picked up three honors, including All-American recognition.

Additionally, Shoopman joined senior teammates Kennedy Muff and Sierra Lee on the all-state team, where Wilmot Union High School middle hitter Karina Leber also appeared.

The four area volleyball players were also named to Southern Lakes Conference teams.

For Shoopman, she was just one of four state representatives on the 13th annual Under Armour Girls High School All-America team, which was presented by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Shoopman, who appeared as honorable mention All-American, also received second team all-state honors from the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.

As a senior, Shoopman led the Falcons with 503 kills and 51 total blocks along with 49 service aces.

Muff and Lee, meanwhile, received honorable mention all-state along with Leber of Wilmot.

Muff, the Falcons all-time assists leader, collected 973 her senior season.

Lee finished with 405 digs, second to senior Twila Dovas’ team-leading 411, also placed second in kills with 299.

Leber, through 89 sets played, was tops among Panthers with 282 kills, 40 service aces and 40 total blocks.

In the Southern Lakes Conference, Muff, a senior setter, and Shoopman, a right side hitter, were named to the first team while Leber and Lee joined Westosha Central senior libero Twila Dovas on the second team.

Senior middle hitter Ella Kaebisch, of Westosha Central, and Wilmot sophomore libero Kaelyn Bedessem earned honorable mention recognition.

Kaebisch collected 50 total blocks and Bedessem finished with 201 digs.

Southern Lakes Conference

First team: Kaley Blake, jr, S, BHS, Mariah Grunze, so, OH, WAT; Kennedy Muff, sr, S, WC; Karlee Lois, jr, S, UG; Laura Shoopman, sr, RS, WC; Nicole Haggard, sr, OH, BHS; Samantha Naber, so, L, BHS.

Second team: Olivia Dir, jr, OH, Union Grove; Karina Leber, jr, MH, WIL; Emily Alan, jr, MB, BHS; Maddie Berezowitz, sr, OH, BHS; Sierra Lee, sr, OH, WC; Twila Dovas, sr, L, WC.

Honorable Mention: Kayla Cowart, so, LG; Grace Peyron, sr, BHS; Caitlynn Kirsch, sr, DDHS; Morgan Hunter, sr, ELK; Elaina Pettit, so, UG; Olivia Busch, jr, WAT; Gabriella Kaebisch, sr, WC; Kaelyn Bedessem, so, WIL.

Athlete of the Year: Samantha Naber, so, Burlington

Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association

All-State Honors

Division 1

First Team: Tayler Alden, jr, Oconomowoc; Addie Barnes, sr, Neenah*; Kaley Blake, jr, Burlington; Aubrey Hamilton, jr, Arrowhead; Alayna Jansky, sr, Mukwonago; Kayce Litzau, sr, Greendale; Samantha Naber, so, Burlington; Kiara Reinhardt, jr, Cedarburg; Kiana Schmitt, sr, Waunakee; McKenna Wucherer, fr, Brookfield Central.

Second Team: Emily Banitt, jr, River Falls; Maddie Berezowitz, sr, Burlington; Ashley Guenveur, sr, Menomonee Falls; Maddie Koch, sr, Ashwaubenon; Kayla Kraus, sr, Neenah; Dru Kuck, sr, Sheboygan North; Karlie McNabb, jr, Sun Prairie; Erin Powers, jr, Mukwonago; Sarah Schrader, jr, Hamilton; Laura Shoopman, sr, Westosha Central.

Honorable Mention: Emily Alan, jr, Burlington; Elizabeth Binder, so, Sheboygan North; Paige Brandenburg, sr, Wausau West; Hannah Brown, sr, Germantown; Caitlin Crawford, jr, Oconomowoc; Sheridan Dettman, sr, Watertown; Olivia Dir, jr, Union Grove; Katie DiRaimondo, jr, Manitowoc Lincoln; Madeleine Ellegard, sr, Nicolet; Abby Gardner, so, Mukwonago; Mariah Grunze, so, Waterford; Coley Haggard, sr, Burlington; Maddie Haines, jr, Kenosha Indian Trail; Morgan Jensen, sr, Sun Prairie; Ayona Johnson, sr, Madison LaFollette; Gabby Johnson, sr, Stevens Point; Makenna Krause, sr, Hortonville; Kayla Lass, sr, Stevens Point; Karina Leber, jr, Wilmot; Sierra Lee, sr, Westosha Central; Karlee Lois, jr, Union Grove; Milla Malik, jr, Waunakee; Sarah Malone, sr, Waunakee; Grace Mans, sr, Fort Atkinson; Nicole Martin, sr, Greendale; Sara Maslowski, sr, Divine Savior Holy Angels; Brianna Merkel, sr, Franklin; Kennedy Muff, sr, Westosha Central; Anna Myklebust, sr, Divine Savior Holy Angels; Taylor Ohm, sr, Hartford; Halle Olson, jr, River Falls; McKenna Packer, sr, Hamilton; Sidney Paulson, jr, West Bend West; Hannah Powers, sr, Mukwonago; Nicole Pozorski, jr, Mukwonago; Skylar Rickstad, sr, Wausau West; Kaleigh Roepke, sr, Waunakee; Isabelle Schauer, sr, Watertown; Elise Schneider, jr, Arrowhead; Taylor Seney, sr, Oak Creek; Elle Shult, sr, Oconomowoc; Emma Szypszak, sr, Homestead; Chloe Tome, sr, Wauwatosa East; McKenna Warnock, sr, Monona Grove; Maddie Weyker, jr, Brookfield Central; McKenzie Winker, sr, Holmen; Anna Wolf, so, River Falls.

* – Denotes Unanimous First Team Selection