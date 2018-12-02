SLC FOOTBALL: Wilmot’s Brenner picks up trifecta of achievements

After his senior season, where he led the Southern Lakes Conference in sacks and tackles for loss, Wilmot Union High School defensive lineman Kevin Brenner was named conference player of the year.

Brenner, who collected 9 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles for loss, also finished fifth in total tackles with 85.

The defensive player of the year honor, however, was not the only piece of hardware he collected following his campaign.

Brenner was also named to the all-region large school team and all-state honorable mention by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

As for Brenner’s teammates, joining him on the SLC first team were tight end Aaron Gardner, quarterback Zack Watson, defensive lineman Tanner Peterson, linebacker Cal Jenkins and defensive back Jaret Ketterhagen.

Gardner finished his senior season with 21 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown.

Watson, meanwhile, started the season in the Panthers backfield before taking over as quarterback following an injury to senior Zach Lamberson.

In his junior season, Watson scored 12 total touchdowns, including eight on the ground, where he rushed for 532 yards en route to earning first team honors as a utility player.

Defensively, Peterson, a senior, collected six sacks and junior Jenkins finished second with 102 total tackles.

Ketterhagen collected three interceptions during his senior season.

For Westosha Central, senior linebacker Samy Greco earned first team honors after he finished with three sacks.

Southern Lakes Conference

Football

First team

Offense – QB: Dalton Damon, jr., Burlington. RB: Tanner Keller, jr., Waterford. Dominic Miller, jr., WAT. WR: Nick Webley, sr., Burlington. Luke Nelson, sr., Union Grove. TE: Aaron Gardner, Wilmot. OL: Trevor Pye, jr., WAT. Kyle Freund, jr., Lake Geneva Badger. Alex Ochs, sr., WAT. Nathan Bousman, sr., BUR. Adam Goessl, sr., WAT. K: Josh Taddeo, sr., LGB. Utility: Zack Watson, jr., WIL.

Offensive Player of the Year – Keller.

Defense – DL: Kevin Brenner, sr., WIL. Brian Konz, sr., BUR. Boyd Biggs, sr., WAT. Tanner Peterson, sr., WIL. LB: Cal Jenkins, jr., WIL. Ross Gengler, jr., Delavan-Darien. Samy Greco, sr., Westosha Central. Joe Covelli, sr., WAT. DB: Jaret Ketterhagen, sr., WIL. William Ketterhagen, sr., WAT. Brandon Bernardo, sr., LGB. P: Reece Crull, sr., DD.

Defensive POY – Brenner.

Second Team

Offense – QB: Joe Schauer, sr., WAT. Mason Buelow, jr., Elkhorn. RB: Austin Norton, sr., WIL. Zach Wallace, soph., BUR. WR: Mason Stebnitz, jr., ELK. Lucas Zasada, sr., BUR. TE: Otto Traxinger, jr., BUR. UTIL: Nick Rockweiler, sr., ELK. Eric Gonzalez, sr., DD. OL: Noah Coleman, sr., WIL. Dylan Runkel, jr., BUR. Jimmy Stackpool, sr., LGB. Saul Leon, sr., WIL. Anthony Conrady, sr., ELK. Jacob Francisco, sr., WAT. K: Cora Anderson, jr., BUR.

Defense – Sage Rushing, sr., ELK. Josh Letkewicz, sr., BUR. William Faul, jr., LGB. Charles Feeney, jr., WC. LB: Austin Videlka, jr., WIL. Thomas Zimmerman, jr., ELK. Thomas Turner, sr., UG. Wes Pittelkow, jr., WAT. DB: Caden Mulhollon, so., WIL. Jack Shenkenberg, jr., BUR. Sean Wiese, sr., DD. P: Jorge Zatarian, sr., WIL.

Honorable mention

WR: Jake Mogensen, soph., ELK. Mateo Morales, jr., DD. Konner Goetsch, jr., UG. Kade Carlson, sr., WIL. OL: Charles Feeney, jr., WC. Gavin Hoerth, sr., LGB. Taylon Hensley, sr., BUR. DL: Morales. Jake Mittelstaedt, sr., WAT. Wyatt Hayes, sr., BUR. LB: Keith Storm-Voltz, sr., UG. Gonzalez. DB: Connor Love, sr., LGB. Mogensen. Josh Szeklinski, sr., WAT. Kyle Lois, sr., WC. Cullen Ketterhagen, sr., WIL.