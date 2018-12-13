Wheatland OKs new fire station construction manager

But chief says change in contractors was made without his input

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Wheatland Town Board approved a construction management contract with Scherrer Construction, Inc., of Burlington, for a proposed new fire station at a Nov. 26 meeting.

The unanimous decision, aside from absent supervisor Andrew Lois, comes in spite of concerns expressed by Fire Chief Lou Denko.

Denko, whose department worked with Kaukauna-based Keller, Inc. on a needs survey, said he felt excluded from the process.

Devin Flanigan, of Keller, created the needs survey after discussions with members of the Wheatland Fire Department and presented a preliminary plan, including projected costs, in September.

Initial budget projections for the combined facility Keller, Inc. called the “Wheatland Municipal Building” were estimated at nearly $5.5 million.

“I think Keller did a good job of what they did for what they were asked to do,” Flanigan said.

While collecting data for the needs survey, town officials toured other fire departments constructed by Keller, like the Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department in Door County.

Meanwhile, the Wheatland Town Board brought in Camosy Construction for a short presentation in October, but the firm did not deliver any conceptual plans or drawings.

Scherrer Construction, Inc. also conveyed a presentation before the Town Board.

In October, when the board did not take action, Chairman William Glembocki recommended Scherrer Construction, Inc. because of cost and the company’s local connection.

Glembocki also suggested removal of the Town Hall from future facility planning processes to cut expenses. The Town Hall would cost a projected $1.9 million of the $5.49 million preliminary plan.

Denko, however, said he was never consulted on decisions involving construction management services.

“I guess I am a little upset that I was not consulted and I didn’t have any input as to what construction management firm you were going to do,” he said.

“I never asked for a $5.5 million fire station, Keller came back, and came up with all of the things we wanted in a new fire station,” he said.

He noted the preliminary plan offered options, including leaving the existing Town Hall, building the new fire station behind the current fire station, and scaling down the proposed floor space.

Starting from scratch

Since the Wheatland Town Board went in a different direction, and because of copyright laws, Keller’s needs survey is unusable.

Denko believes the change is a setback for his department.

“I just felt that there was momentum that we lost,” he said.

Glembocki defended Scherrer Construction, indicating the local company has plenty of experience constructing municipal buildings, including fire departments.

James Scherrer was present at the meeting and assured Denko he will diligently work with his department to determine the areas of need.

“We will sit down in meetings as a group,” he said. “You guys already have an idea of what you want.”

From there, Scherrer said he and other company officials will develop a floor plan, including elevations and other detail work.

Scherrer indicated to the Town Board his construction company has worked with other municipalities.

“In other municipalities, right now, we are doing the same studies, the same process with Waterford, the Town of Burlington, Fontana just hired us,” he said. “Walworth Fire Department and Police Department has started the same process all the other municipalities.”

Long-term needs

Glembocki, along with dozens of other residents in attendance, did agree a new fire station is a dire need in the community.

“Walk down to the firehouse and see what these men and women are going through,” he said, noting the cramped space. “It is actually a danger.”

Glembocki also said the current fire station does not have a meeting room, a kitchen to meet the long-term needs of the firefighters or sufficient space to accommodate the department’s apparatus.

Glembocki, however, indicated the existing station could satisfy Wheatland’s other long-term objectives, like storage for the town constable’s squad car and utility vehicles.

Denko said it is imperative the new fire station is “correct the first time” because it is one of the largest investments the community will make for the future.

Glembocki agreed, adding the building needs to last at least 50 years.

Communication

Glembocki said the Town Board will have better communication with the fire department and general public as the new fire station progresses.

Communication includes public hearings where electors are able to decide on the fate of the department.

“I am going to have to ask for better communication,” Denko said.