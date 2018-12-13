BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Brenner to lead Panthers charge

Wilmot brings in new faces

By Daniel Schoettler

Sports Correspondent

After losing eight seniors from last year, including playmakers Latrell Glass and Jeremy Bruton, Wilmot Union High School boys basketball coach Jake Erbentraut still believes he has a deep squad entering the 2018-19 season.

Erbentraut, who guided the Panthers to fourth place in the competitive Southern Lakes Conference (8-6, 13-9 overall), points the core of returners and players from the junior varsity ranks as the reason.

“We have a deep group coming back in with some new guys that we had on our JV team last year as well as a decent core of guys that were on the team last year,” Erbentraut said.

“I think we are going to have a deep lineup this year, maybe even more than in the past.”

The lineup includes returning senior Noah Coleman (6-foot-2 forward), Kevin Brenner (6-3 forward), Zach Lamberson (6-0 guard) and Michael Sandman (5-11 guard).

Additionally, they also bring back junior Zack Watson (5-9 guard) and welcome sophomores London Glass (5-9 guard) and Kevin Sandman (5-6 guard) to the varsity team.

Of the returners, Brenner presents the Panthers biggest scoring threat after he averaged eight points per game as a junior.

Brenner, in the post, collected 107 rebounds as the team’s leading returner.

Watson, in his sophomore season, contributed six points per game and snagged 77 boards.

In the loaded SLC, where Westosha Central qualified for a state appearance last year, Erbentraut said this season brings a similar set of challenges.

“Westosha still has three of their top players back from last year including one of the top players in the state in Jaeden Zackery, and Elkhorn is going to be another top team as they have all their guys back,” Erbentraut said on how he sees the conference shaking out.”

Along with Westosha Central and Elkhorn, Burlington finished above Wilmot.

Wilmot opened their season against Kenosha Indian Trail on the road on Nov. 28.

The Panthers, who are scheduled to play at Kenosha Tremper Dec. 4, will have their first home game on Dec. 7 when SLC opponent Waterford arrives to Wilmot.