WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Panthers start 2-0 in SLC

Wittkamps lead for Falcons

Logan Pye’s pin in the first period helped the Wilmot Union High School wrestling team secure another Southern Lakes Conference win on Thursday against visiting Lake Geneva Badger.

The Panthers, ahead 32-29 after Mason Diedrich won on a technical fall at 145 pounds, looked to Pye to seal the match.

Pye, who faced Allen Bates at 152, sent the Badger wrestler to the mat at 1 minute, 13 seconds and pulled the Panthers ahead 38-29 with one match left.

At 160, Panthers’ Drew Hebior won on a forfeit and gave Wilmot a 44-29 victory.

The two teams each won two matches on pins, but three decisions went in the Panthers’ favor, starting with Larz Gough at 182.

Following Taylor Eidson’s win on a forfeit to open the match at 170, Gough went the distance against John Lininger, coming away with an 8-6 decision to give Wilmot an early 9-0 edge.

Wilmot, which took a forfeit at 195, bounced back in the next match when Max Iverson edged Dalton Creighton 8-2.

The Badgers, however, pushed the match into a 12-12 deadlock after they won on pins at 285 and 106.

Wilmot reclaimed the lead at 21-16 following Lake Geneva’s forfeit at 113 and a 9-4 Benson DuChemin decision against Robert Zilskie.

After the Panthers forfeited their match at 126, they saw their first win on a pin, courtesy of Gabe Handorf, who needed less than a minute to defeat Chase Jansen.

The two teams traded wins on technical falls, including Diedrich’s defeat of Lake Geneva wrestler Steven Rodriguez to set up Pye’s match with Bates.

Wilmot, which defeated Delavan-Darien 42-27 on Dec. 6, improved to 2-0 in conference meets following Thursday’s win.

Wilmot 44, Badger 29

170 – Taylor Eidson, WIL, won on forfeit; 182 – Larz Gough, WIL def John Lininger, 8-6; 195 – Patrick Keplar, LG, won on forfeit; 220 – Max Iverson, WIL def Dalton Creighton, 8-2; 285 – Kyle Freund, LG pin Andrew Tucknott, 5:48; 106 – Josh Stritesky, LG pin Mason Gauger, 1:48; 113 – Cameron Baird, won on forfeit; 120 – Benson DuChemin, WIL def Robert Zilskie, 9-4; 126 – Jake Stritesky, LG, won on forfeit; 132 – Gabe Handorf, WIL pin Chase Jansen, 0:58; 138 – Clayton Larson, LG def Gene Johnson, TF 20-4 5:12; 145 – Mason Diedrich, WIL def Steven Rodriguez, TF 16-0 5:00; 152 – Logan Pye, WIL pin Allen Bates, 1:13; 160 – Drew Hebior, WIL, won on forfeit.

Falcons face early challenges

Westosha Central, meanwhile, started it’s conference slate with two challenging opponents, including a season opening loss to state qualifying Burlington on Dec. 6.

Looking to rebound on Thursday, the Falcons hosted Elkhorn/Faith Christian, but were unable to overcome six losses by pin.

The Falcons, who dropped the match 54-27, won three contested matches, all by the Wittkamps.

At 126, where Lucas Wittkamp faced Thomas Stack, the Falcons wrestler captured the bout with a 12-7 decision.

The other two Wittkamps, Braeden and Brenden, won their matches on pins.

Braeden, at 152, defeated Elks’ Leo Ehlen at 1:49 and Brenden sent Caden Reece to the mat at 3:43 in the bout at 160.

Elkhorn 54, Westosha 27

195 – Reid Ruth, ELK pin Niko Therman, 1:55; 220 – Corbin Spencer, WC, won on forfeit; 285 – Christopher Christensen, WC, won on forfeit; 106 – Joey Showalter, ELK pin Evan Beth, 0:45; 113 – Payton Jacobson, ELK, won on forfeit; 120 – Junior Urioste, ELK, won on forfeit; 126 – Lucas Wittkamp, WC def Thomas Slack, 12-7; 132 – Quentin Woyak, ELK, won on forfeit; 138 – Nathan Lightsey, ELK pin Aaron Pecore, 1:49; 145 – Daniel Stilling, ELK pin Jefferson Kearby, 0:59; 152 – Braeden Wittkamp, WC pin Leo Ehlen, 1:49; 160 – Brenden Wittkamp, WC pin Caden Reece, 3:43; 170 – Colman Karl, ELK pin Sean Gulliksen, 1:16; 182 – Aaron Taylor, ELK pin Bryce Sekey, 1:11.