Central to enshrine 8 new Hall of Fame members

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Westosha Central High School will enshrine eight new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame in January, according to an announcement made by the school.

The newest members will be the second class inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The second Hall of Fame class consists of John Zeihen (Class of 1962), Bob Tierney (2004), Keith Drissel (1970), Dorm Grams (staff member, coach), Megan Greeno (Elfering, 2005), Mary Meyers (Haske, 1983), Megan LeQuesne (Kerkman, 1997) and Ruth Leeftink (staff member, coach).

They will be introduced at halftime of the Jan. 25 Southern Lakes Conference contest with Wilmot and then receive official induction the following day at a banquet.

The induction banquets starts at 5 p.m. and will be held at Strawberry Creek and includes a smokehouse barbecue buffet.

For people looking to attend the induction, they can purchase tickets for $25 through the Westosha Central Athletic Department by calling 262-843-2321 or sending an email to Athletic Director Jonathan Lindh at lindhj@westosha.k12.wi.us.

The Hall of Fame was created to help the school showcase its history and includes several categories, including a team, athlete, coach and for someone who showed meritorious service.

To get nomination, an athlete must have graduated from the school at least 10 years ago.

For a coach, nomination considerations are given to someone that has been retired for a minimum of five years.

Like an individual athlete, teams are considered when 10 years have passed since they played.

In the 2017, the Hall of Fame inducted the following founding members: Ben Zeihen (Class of 1956), Danny Yates (1962), Darla Wack (1981), Amy Gillmore (1990), Vince Zullo (1990), Patti Raduenz (1992), Anthony Escarcega (1992) and Keli Jo Storz (Lenz, 1997).

Meanwhile, here is a look at this year’s inductees:

John Zeihen – Class of 1962: Zeihen was a standout basketball and baseball player for the Falcons in the early 1960s. He was a member of two undefeated regular seasons in basketball and went on to play for St. Norbert College in DePere.



Bob Tierney – Class of 2004: Tierney was a standout golfer for the Falcons in the early 2000s. He played collegiately at University of Wisconsin-Parkside and won three Kenosha County Open Championships.

Keith Drissel – Class of 1970: Drissel was a standout wrestler for the Falcons in the late 1960s and 1970. He finished with a career record of 53-12-1 as a varsity wrestler.



Dorm Grams – staff member and coach: Grams worked for Central for a total of 29 years. While at Central he coached football, basketball and golf. Later in his career he also served as the district’s athletic director.



Megan Greeno (Elfering) – Class of 2005: Greeno was a standout three sport athlete for the Falcons. She earned a total of ten varsity letters between volleyball, basketball and softball. She played volleyball collegiately for UW-Green Bay.

Mary Meyers (Haske) – Class of 1983: Meyers was a standout runner for the Falcons in both cross country and track. She broke many school records including in the one and two mile.



Megan LeQuesne (Kerkman) – Class of 1997: LeQuesne was a standout three sport athlete for the Falcons. She earned a total of six varsity letters between volleyball, basketball and softball. She played softball collegiately for UW-Whitewater.

Ruth Leeftink – staff member and coach: Leeftink worked at Central for many years. She was instrumental in establishing girls sports following the implementation of Title IX. She also was a very successful basketball and volleyball coach for the Falcons.