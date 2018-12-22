ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL: Area girls dominate first team

By Mike Ramczyk

Sports Editor

With the Christmas season approaching, it’s time to fill your hearts and minds with a stocking stuffer – the third annual Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area volleyball team.

The super team features athletes from all 15 of the schools in our coverage area, which includes 15 girls varsity and five boys varsity squads.

Along with staff writer Jason Arndt and correspondents Chris Bennett, Tim Wester, Daniel Schoettler, Dan Truttschel, Michael Hoey, Troy Sparks, Andrew Horschak and Kevin Cunninghman, we scoured the area for the absolute best of the best, trying to come up with a who’s who of area talent.

Tough decisions were made, as the area features three state champions – an area record – in Burlington, East Troy and Catholic Central girls.

Throw in strong boys and girls squads from Mukwonago and Westosha Central high schools, and it’s clear southeastern Wisconsin boasts the best volleyball talent in the state of Wisconsin.

Team success was highly considered when choosing the squad, along with the eye test, accolades and overall impact on his or her team.

Players who made the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams – and the Southern Lakes area had a plethora – were given highest priority.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Malik Tiedt, senior, Burlington

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Jeremy Weis, East Troy

When Weis and his staff first arrived in the 2000s, the team wasn’t exactly winning.

This was only the fourth state trip for East Troy, but three have come under Weis.

He has a 326-110 record at the school, and the Trojans regularly win the Rock Valley Conference.

FIRST TEAM

Brianna Scuric, senior, East Troy

A first team All-State and All-State Tournament selection, the team leader helped lead the Trojans to a 3-0 sweep in the Division 2 state championship match in early November in Green Bay.

She was also named first team all-Rock Valley Conference.

Kaley Blake, junior, Burlington

Blake, a setter, earned first team All-State and All-State Tournament honors.

The MVP of the state tournament was named first team All-Southern Lakes Conference and All-Racine County.

Blake had 660 assists with 154 digs.

Alayna Jansky, senior, Mukwonago

The Classic 8 Conference Player of the Year helped lead the Indians to a conference championship – not an easy task considering the conference sent Arrowhead, Waukesha West and Oconomowoc to state.

She earned first team All-State honors.

She surpassed 1,000 kills. She earned All-State accolades from 2016-18 and was named to the UnderArmour All-American watch list.

Sam Naber, sophomore, Burlington

Naber, a libero, was Southern Lakes Conference player of the year and also earned first team all-state.

She was the Libero of the Year in Racine County. Naber had 275 digs.

Katie Winkler, sophomore, East Troy

Winkler tallied a .500 hitting percentage in the state final. She was first team All-State and landed a spot on the All-State Tournament team.

She was first team All-Rock Valley Conference.

Sammie Seib, sophomore, Catholic Central (Burlington)

Seib, a hitter, helped the Toppers return to state prominence with a Division 4 championship.

An All-State and All-State Tournament first teamer, Seib also was named first team All-Racine County and All-Metro Classic Conference. She had 573 kills.

Emily Alan, junior, Burlington

She was named honorable mention All-State but earned the All-State Tournament first team.

Also an All-County and All-Conference performer, Alan totaled 219 kills and 50 block kills.

Maddie Berezowitz, senior, Burlington

A first team All-SLC libero as a junior, Berezowitz was asked to play outside hitter as a senior.

The 2018 All-Racine County player of the year, Berezowitz was second team All-State and second team All-Conference. She finished with 206 digs, 76 kills and 16 aces.

Merit Monogue, senior, Mukwonago

Monogue earned All-State high honorable mention.

The first team All-Classic 8 Conference had 268 kills.

Laura Shoopman, senior, Westosha Central

One of the best hitters in the area, Shoopman enjoyed a long varsity career.

She demonstrated her versatility in 2018, moving from outside hitter to right side.

Shoopman didn’t skip a beat, recording 503 kills thanks to a .294 hitting percentage, 225 digs, 51 blocks and 49 aces.

She was named second team All-State, first team All-SLC, first team All-Kenosha County and honorable mention Under Armour All-American.

“Laura really helped amp up our offense from the front and back row,” said Central head coach Megan Awe.

“She was a player that teams had to watch out for. Laura has grown as a teammate on the court, showing more enthusiasm and joy for each players’ successes, which helped add to our success.”

Shoopman, whom teammate Kennedy Muff nicknamed the Falcons’ hammer, continuously showed a fighting spirit until the end of her career at Westosha Central.

Despite losing in three sets to Burlington in the sectional final, she still persevered, accumulating a game-high 14 kills.

The 6-foot-2 Shoopman, who signed a national letter of intent to play at Division 1 Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma, showed a strong hitting game even as a freshman.

Kampbell Hehr, senior, Walworth Big Foot

A decorated four-time All-Rock Valley pick, Hehr earned her second honorable mention All-State nod in 2018.

A Janesville Gazette All-Area selection.

Kennedy Muff, senior, Westosha Central

Through her four years, she always placed team above personal achievements, often crediting her teammates even when she captured the all-time assists record at Westosha Central.

Muff said earlier this season the assists record would not have been possible without the support of her teammates, past and present, including Shoopman.

An AVCA/MaxPreps and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Player of the Week during the 2018 season, the tall, multi-faceted setter not only could make any pass on the court, her hitting was underrated and her trick shots were deadly.

Muff was named honorable mention All-State, first team All-Kenosha County and first team All-SLC.

She broke the school assist record with 2,690 assists, adding 174 kills 973 assists, 63 aces and 243 digs as a senior.

“Kennedy is a true leader on and off the court,” Awe said. “She makes it a point to connect with every player in this program and make sure they all know they can rely on her.”

“She brings so much energy and enthusiasm for her teammates and is a player that never quits. She accepted every challenge that came her way, and as a result became a dynamic force on this team. If you have ever watched a match, you cannot help but notice how Kennedy plays the game – pure joy out on the court.”

Muff will play at Flagler College in Florida.

Erin Powers, junior, Mukwonago

Powers, an outside hitter, helped the Indians capture the conference crown in a stacked Classic 8. She was named second team All-State and first team All-Conference.

Karina Leber, junior, Wilmot

When Leber was a freshman, she already had an intimidating presence, evidenced by her 6-foot-2 stature and state publications took notice.

From the start of her career, prepdig.com rated her as one of the best middle hitters in the state.

Leber verbally committed to play for Division 1 Colorado State University after her sophomore season.

Last season, the now 6-3 Leber, played with intensity, including a 20-kill performance against Elkhorn during regular season play.

A stat stuffer with 282 kills, 26 block kills and 195 digs, Leber led the Panthers in just about every statistical category.

A tri-captain, the future Ram earned second team All-Conference and honorable mention All-State.

“She was our leader on and off the court and any time we needed a big play, she was the one who stepped up and tried to make it,” said Wilmot coach Josh Price.

“Karina worked really hard to be a six-rotation player, and her efforts paid off by improving all aspects of her game.”

SECOND TEAM

Karlee Lois, junior, Union Grove

• Surpassed 1,000 career digs, HM All-State, first team All-County, first team All-SLC, team MVP, 803 assists, 343 digs, 156 kills, 37 aces.

Emme Bullis, sophomore, Whitewater

• First team All-Rock Valley, Janesville Gazette All-Area; 134 kills, 243 digs, 91 assists, 30 blocks

Grace Spiegelhoff, senior, Catholic Central

• State All-Tournament team, second team All-MCC, second team All-Racine County, 406 kills, 341 digs.

Coley Haggard, senior, Burlington

• HM All-State, first team All-SLC, 231 kills

Grace Peyron, senior, Burlington

• All-State Tournament team, HM All-SLC, All-Racine County, 112 kills, 41 block kills

Abby Gardner, sophomore, Mukwonago

• HM All-State, Classic 8 Libero of the Year.

Olivia Dir, junior, Union Grove

• HM All-State, second team All-SLC, 384 kills, all-county

Sierra Lee, senior, Westosha Central

• HM All-State, All-Kenosha County, second team All-SLC, surpassed 1,000 dig milestone, 299 kills, 405 digs, 47 aces, 107 assists, can absolutely jump out of the gym

“Sierra is one of the most undersized outsides in this area (5-foot-6) and she always found ways to score,” Awe said. “She is a solid piece in our back row and became an instrumental piece of our offense.”

Hannah Powers, senior, Mukwonago

• HM All-State, second team All-Conference.

Nicole Pozorski, junior, Mukwonago

• HM All-State, second team all-conference.

Matison Jakscht, senior, East Troy

• Second team All-State, first team All-Conference.

Emily Wendt, junior, East Troy

• HM All-State, first team All-Conference.

Jackson Carroll, senior, Mukwonago

• HM All-State, second team All-Classic 8, two-year starter.

Kevin Kessel, senior, Wilmot

• first team All-SLC, HM All-State

Trey Krause, senior, Burlington

• He led the Demons with 286 digs.

David Paul, junior, Burlington

• HM All-State, first team All-SLC, first team All-County, 726 assists, 171 digs, 22 aces

Mariah Grunze, sophomore, Waterford

• HM All-State, first team All-County, first team All-SLC; 333 kills, .311 hitting percentage, 210 digs, 35 aces.

Joey Michelau, senior, Westosha Central

• Helped lead the Falcons to sectional final; 248 kills, second team All-SLC

Grace Antlfinger, sophomore, Catholic Central

• First team All-MCC, second team All-County, 753 digs

HONORABLE MENTION:

Nate Koch, sr., UG; Sam Rampulla, sr., UG; Sam Lois, jr., BUR; Alex Salerno, sr., WC; Twila Dovas, sr., WC; Kayla Cowart, soph., Lake Geneva Badger; Caitlynn Kirsch, sr., Delavan-Darien; Morgan Hunter, jr., ELK; Elaina Pettit, soph., UG; Olivia Busch, jr., WAT; Catherine Yang, WW; Elizabeth Klein, sr., CC; Rachel Mason, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Miriam Ward, sr. CC; Annika Pfeil, jr., Williams Bay; Kloe Kiekhafer, sr., WB; Ella Kaebisch, sr., WC; Andy Ellingham, sr., BUR; Sophia Foster, sr., BF.